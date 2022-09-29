WATCH: When Rahul Gandhi talks about his knee pain problem in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi showing letter to other Party Leaders during Bharat Jodo Yatra. |

Congress General Secretary Rahul Gandhi while sharing his experience of Bharat Jodo Yatra, described an incident when a girl's positive note helped him to overcome his knee pain.

Gandhi, while chatting casually with other leaders, gave a brief information in which a girl handed him a letter quoting “with hardship there is definitely an ease.”

Gandhi mentioned, “You know that I am having a knee problem so while I am walking sometimes I am getting quite bad pain, and I have noticed whenever I am finding it difficult, then suddenly I am finding it somebody is coming, doing something or telling me something for removing the difficulty.”

He gave an example saying, “So for example, yesterday I was having a really rough time and then suddenly this. A girl came and gave me a letter which I have kept in my pocket.

The letter quoted “with hardship, there has to be ease.” "so suddenly, I was thinking about hardship, she gave me a letter and it’s written hardship has to be eased out. I was like somebody has now and come and helped me in my most difficult time.” said Gandhi.