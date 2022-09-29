e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: When Rahul Gandhi talks about his knee pain problem in Bharat Jodo Yatra

WATCH: When Rahul Gandhi talks about his knee pain problem in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress General Secretary Rahul Gandhi while sharing his experience of Bharat Jodo Yatra, described an incident when a girl's positive note helped him to overcome his knee pain.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi showing letter to other Party Leaders during Bharat Jodo Yatra. |

Congress General Secretary Rahul Gandhi while sharing his experience of Bharat Jodo Yatra, described an incident when a girl's positive note helped him to overcome his knee pain.

Gandhi, while chatting casually with other leaders, gave a brief information in which a girl handed him a letter quoting “with hardship there is definitely an ease.”

Gandhi mentioned, “You know that I am having a knee problem so while I am walking sometimes I am getting quite bad pain, and I have noticed whenever I am finding it difficult, then suddenly I am finding it somebody is coming, doing something or telling me something for removing the difficulty.”

He gave an example saying, “So for example, yesterday I was having a really rough time and then suddenly this. A girl came and gave me a letter which I have kept in my pocket.

The letter quoted “with hardship, there has to be ease.” "so suddenly, I was thinking about hardship, she gave me a letter and it’s written hardship has to be eased out. I was like somebody has now and come and helped me in my most difficult time.” said Gandhi.

Read Also
Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi's posters torn as Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters state
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: When Rahul Gandhi talks about his knee pain problem in Bharat Jodo Yatra

WATCH: When Rahul Gandhi talks about his knee pain problem in Bharat Jodo Yatra

India is a rich country with poor population : Gadkari

India is a rich country with poor population : Gadkari

Is plant-based meat better for environment? Read to know more

Is plant-based meat better for environment? Read to know more

Will Ashok Gehlot lose the post of Rajasthan CM? Sonia Gandhi to decide in a day or two

Will Ashok Gehlot lose the post of Rajasthan CM? Sonia Gandhi to decide in a day or two

World Heart Day: Experts say smoke-addict teenagers are more prone to cardiovascular diseases

World Heart Day: Experts say smoke-addict teenagers are more prone to cardiovascular diseases