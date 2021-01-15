Karnataka: Complaints galore over Yediruppa's cabinet expansion; BJP MLAs allege 'favouritism'

Bengaluru: After being taunted by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, 10 BJP legislators who did not find a place in the new expanded Cabinet plan to take their laundry list of complaints against the CM to the party high command even as there was a broad hint of another change.

Addressing the media, the CM said: “We [the core committee] are working on the distribution of ministerial berths again and the committee will further take a decision on who will be included in the cabinet. The distribution of portfolios will happen once Home Minister Amit Shah reviews the list after his arrival in the city.” New members may get the ministerial berth and, at the same time hinting at the possibility of interchange between the legislators who entered the cabinet.

Meanwhile, the delegation that plans to go to Delhi will comprise senior leaders including Arvind Bellad, Satish Reddy and V Sunil Kumar. They will seek an appointment with national BJP president JP Nadda and possibly Union home minister Amit Shah.

The group represents the second line of young leadership in Karnataka BJP. Their main grouse is that they are being denied space in the government by the old guard.

The second-line functionaries claimed that Yediyurappa had inducted into his cabinet only those who were part of his inner circle. They also allege that he made the appointments under pressure and overlooked merit.

“We are tired of the favouritism shown by the chief minister. We don’t know why new entrants in the party and the old guard have been chosen over loyal and younger functionaries. We want the central leadership to address this,” a legislator was quoted in the media.

“If we let this kind of leadership continue, we don’t know what kind of decisions will be taken in his name. This needs to be discussed for the sake of Karnataka BJP’s future,” said another legislator.

Even some legislators loyal to Yediyurappa have expressed concern over the appointments, saying they had created a rift in the party. “People like Bellad, Reddy and Kumar, who never spoke out before, are livid and criticising the decisions. This is a matter of concern,” said a legislator.