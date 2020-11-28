Karnataka CM's political secretary hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt

NR Santosh, the political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been hospitalised after he allegedly attempted suicide.

Santosh was found unconscious by his family members in the evening in the reading room. He was then rushed to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday night and is suspected to have consumed sleeping pills.

As pe the report by the News Minute, Santosh's wife Pallalvi stated that he was depressed about the imbalance in his political career and was affected by it a lot.

Yediyurappa visited the hospital and enquired about Santosh's health, his family members said.

The chief minister said that he will speak with him and his family members once he is better, a family member of Santosh said.

(With inputs from ANI)