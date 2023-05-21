Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah withdraws 'zero traffic' policy for his convoy, asks followers to 'gift' books instead of flowers, shawls

Karnataka's newly sworn-in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made a request to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to revoke the 'Zero Traffic' protocol put in place for his vehicle movement.

Siddaramaiah, taking to Twitter, informed his followers: “I have asked the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to take back the 'Zero Traffic' protocol for my vehicular movement. I have taken the decision after seeing the problems faced by the people traveling along the stretch where there are restrictions due to 'zero traffic.”

The implementation of the 'Zero Traffic' protocol aimed to facilitate the seamless movement of the Chief Minister's convoy while also enhancing security measures.

No flowers, 'gift' books: Siddaramaiah

In a separate tweet, the Congress leader also informed about his decision to not accept flowers as mark of 'love and respect' and receive books as 'gifts' instead of flowers.

"I have decided not to accept flowers or shawls from people who often give it as a mark of respect. This is for during both personal and public events. People can give books if they want to express their love and respect in the form of gifts. May all your love and affection continue to be on me," the Karnataka CM said.

Siddaramaiah sworn-in as CM

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as chief minister of Karnataka and state party president DK Shivakumar as deputy chief minister in a grand show of opposition unity on Saturday.

"We will give an administration that people expect from us. Five guarantees will be passed in the cabinet meeting and an order will be issued to implement them today itself,” Siddaramaiah said soon after taking oath.