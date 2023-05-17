Karnataka CM Race: Siddaramaiah to be next CM; Congress to make announcement today?

PTI

Ever since Congress won Karnataka Assembly elections, all eyes were on the party and their chief ministerial candidate as both heavyweights--Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar--were in the fray.

After much consultations and mulling, it seems like the grand-old party has arrived at a consensus and will likely be announcing the new CM today. The TV reports stated that the party's official announcement is likely to come at 6 pm on May 17 (today).

Amid the several meetings, chatter on social media has grown with many speculating that Siddaramaiah will be the next CM. A report in India Today had also quoted sources within the party saying that the former CM will be taking oath tomorrow as Karnataka's CM again.

