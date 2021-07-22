Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's resignation rumours are true? Here's all you need to know

There is a strong buzz over a possible leadership change in Karnataka. The speculations intensified after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa went to the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week. The 78-year-old BJP veteran's trip raised questions in some quarters, with reports suggesting that the party is now working out a succession plan. Reports even said that in his meeting with PM Modi, Yediyurappa had offered to quit citing his health. However, he later dismissed the speculations and said, "There is no truth in the rumour."

Now, the Chief Minister has said that he will abide by the party high command decision. Speaking to the media, Yediyurappa said, "There is an event on 26th July on completion of two years of our government. After this, I will follow whatever JP Nadda will decide. It is my duty to bring back BJP to power. I urge party workers and seers to cooperate." "It is not proper to give any statements, agitations or protests in my favour. Without doing it, you have to support me, this I humbly pray to all. All the pontiffs of various Math have blessed me and extended their support, which I will never forget in my life. With their blessings, I will do whatever my party leadership decides," he added.