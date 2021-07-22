Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's resignation rumours are true? Here's all you need to know

There is a strong buzz over a possible leadership change in Karnataka. The speculations intensified after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa went to the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week. The 78-year-old BJP veteran's trip raised questions in some quarters, with reports suggesting that the party is now working out a succession plan. Reports even said that in his meeting with PM Modi, Yediyurappa had offered to quit citing his health. However, he later dismissed the speculations and said, "There is no truth in the rumour."
Now, the Chief Minister has said that he will abide by the party high command decision. Speaking to the media, Yediyurappa said, "There is an event on 26th July on completion of two years of our government. After this, I will follow whatever JP Nadda will decide. It is my duty to bring back BJP to power. I urge party workers and seers to cooperate." "It is not proper to give any statements, agitations or protests in my favour. Without doing it, you have to support me, this I humbly pray to all. All the pontiffs of various Math have blessed me and extended their support, which I will never forget in my life. With their blessings, I will do whatever my party leadership decides," he added.
Earlier on Wednesday, Yediyurappa had said that he is privileged to be a "loyal worker of BJP". He also urged his followers not to "indulge in protests and indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party". "I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the highest standards of ethics and behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests /indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party," he said in a tweet.
This came after leaders and pontiffs, especially from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, and also the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha declared support to Yediyurappa and urged for his continuation as the Chief Minister, while also warning "bad consequences" for the BJP if he is replaced.
Meanwhile, Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Thursday rubbished Yediyurappa's resignation rumours. “At present, there is no question of leadership discussion happening. We are not aware of these things,” he told news agency ANI.
