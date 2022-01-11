Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests Covid-positive with mild symptoms, hospitalised

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai whose health was in a spot of trouble a few weeks back was Tuesday shifted to a private hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

According to doctors, the CM was showing only some mild symptoms and there was no problem as such. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Bommai and enquired about his health.

Bommai's son and daughter-in-law also tested positive Tuesday, while his wife and daughter tested negative.

CM’s son Bharath Bommai took to social media and said, "I have tested positive for Covid-19 with very mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home. I would like the people who have come in contact with me to kindly get themselves tested."

Since Bommai has been working from his residence and Home Office, all the staff of these offices have been tested and their reports are awaited.

Meanwhile, with a surge in cases, Karnataka has decided to continue night curfew and weekend lockdowns till the end of January.

The Chief Minister held a virtual meeting with members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and other officials regarding the third wave in Karnataka.

Karnataka on Tuesday registered 14,473 new Covid-19 infections along with five deaths. Bengaluru alone logged 10,800 new cases, taking the active case tally of the city to over 59,000.

The positivity rate in the state stood at 10.30 per cent. The total number of active cases in the state are 73,260.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:01 PM IST