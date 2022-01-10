e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:59 PM IST

Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai, chief secretary P Ravi Kumar test COVID-19 positive

PTI
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms.

The Chief Minister also said he is doing "fine" and is under home quarantine.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," Bommai tweeted.

He had attended several official engagements today including last rites of noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil, launch of precaution dose COVID vaccination, meeting on administrative reforms, and meeting with a delegation of former Vice Chancellors, among others.

All his official engagements stand cancelled, the Chief Minister's office said.

Meanwhile, state's Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar has also tested COVID positive, official sources said.

Earlier in the day, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said he has tested COVID positive, but is asymptomatic and healthy.

Recently, Bommai's cabinet colleagues- Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh- had tested COVID positive.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:59 PM IST
