 Karnataka: Child Among 7 Killed In Highway Accident Involving 2 Trucks And A Car; Tragic Visuals Surface
Karnataka: Child Among 7 Killed In Highway Accident Involving 2 Trucks And A Car; Tragic Visuals Surface

The deceased include three men, three women and a 5-year-old girl.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
Seven people, including three women and a child, were killed when a truck collided head on with a car, which then got struck by another lorry coming from behind as well, near Gunda forest on the National Highway in Vijayanagara district on Monday evening, police said.

Police sources said the truck was coming from Chitradurga towards Hospet, when its steering wheel broke off and the vehicle ran on the opposite side road.

Just then, an SUV was coming from Harapanahalli towards Hospet. The out-of-control truck collided with that car, which then overturned. A tipper lorry coming from behind too collided with the same car, killing all seven people sitting inside it, police said.

All the deceased are from Ukkadakeri of Hospet, police said, adding that they had been visiting the Koolalli temple in Harpanahalli taluk. The deceased include three men, three women and a 5-year-old girl.

The drivers of both lorries were injured in the incident and have been admitted to Hospet Government Hospital.

