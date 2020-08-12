Karnataka bus fire: 5 of family charred

Bengaluru

Five members of a family, including three kids, died on the spot when a Bengaluru-bound bus from Vijayapura caught fire at Kasturirangappanahalli village on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 48 on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased were Sheela (33), Sparsha (8), Samrudha (5), Kavitha (29) and Nischitha (3). The bus caught fire at 3.45am. The exact cause is unknown.

The bus began its journey at 9pm from Vijayapura with 32 passengers on board.

A survivor said, “Except for a small break at 11pm, it travelled nonstop. As the flames began near the engine, many jumped off by breaking the glass windows. Some escaped major injuries and underwent treatment at a hospital. Tho­se in deep sleep lost lives.”