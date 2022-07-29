Karnataka BJP Youth Leader murder: Basavaraj Bommai-led govt decides to hand over case to NIA

Praveen Nettaru, district secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha | Twitter/@BSBommai

The Karnataka government on Friday announced to hand over the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettar to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Karnataka Police on Thursday said that they have arrested two people in connection with the murder.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dakhshin Kannada while speaking to ANI said that till now, a total of 15 people were questioned, out of which 2 people were arrested. He further added that they are also probing the possibility of a Kerala registration vehicle used in incident.

Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada late Tuesday evening.

Shockingly, another incident of killing of 23-year-old man was reported yesterday on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The deceased has been identified as Fazil and was attacked by lethal weapons.

Following the incident, Section 144 was imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur.

The police are taking up a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident and a case of murder has been registered.

The Mangaluru Police Commissioner also instructed people to not fall prey to rumours and said, "The motive behind the incident and the identity of the culprits is being investigated... I appeal to all the citizens to not succumb to any rumours being spread by vested-interest groups." Further investigations are underway.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra while making a statement on the NJP youuth leader's murder said that the involvement of the extremist Popular Front of India (PFI), and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is suspected.

Araga Jnanendra said that Praveen was a very good person and loyal to the party. BJP workers feel that the incident happened in their own homes. As a result, the party workers expressed their outrage.

Tension prevailed in several parts of the Dakshin Kannada district after the murder. Protests also erupted over the murder in several parts of the districts.