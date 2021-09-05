Karnataka: BJP MLA Arvind Bellad blames Afghanistan crisis for fuel price hike, says 'problems have been there since beginning of Taliban issue'

Even as India continues to deal with fuel price hike, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arvind Bellad defending the Centre blaimed the Afghanistan crisis for the rise in prices of fuel. The MLA said that the Taliban issue in Afghanistan has led to the rise in prices of gas, diesel and petrol in India.

According to news agency ANI, Arvind Bellad said that the world has been facing fuel supply problems since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

“Since the beginning of the Taliban issue in Afghanistan, there have been problems regarding fuel supply across the world. This has led to an increase in the price of gas, diesel and petrol in India,” said Bellad, who represents Hubli-Dharwad West in Karnataka.

Petrol prices crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark in several states across the country in July as state-run fuel oil companies increased prices on multiple occasions since May.

Over the matter, the opposition parties have been slamming the BJP-led Centre over the rising price of domestic cooking gas, diesel and petrol.

Karnataka | Since the beginning of the Taliban issue in Afghanistan, there have been problems regarding fuel supply across the world. This has led to an increase in the price of gas, diesel & petrol in India: BJP MLA from Hubli-Dharwad West Arvind Bellad (03.09) pic.twitter.com/KL5gLuGor6 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

Congress has been constantly accusing the Central government of collecting crores through excise duty and taxes on petrol and diesel due to which fuel prices are hovering around or have crossed Rs 100 per litre at several places in the country.

Meanwhile, Oil marketing companies reduced petrol prices in the key metro cities after keeping them unchanged for three consecutive days.

In the national capital, petrol price was cut by 15 paise to Rs 101.19 per litre, from the previous level of Rs 101.34 per litre.

Similarly, petrol prices in the other key cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were reduced to Rs 107.26, Rs 98.96 and Rs 101.62 a litre, respectively, down from the previous levels of Rs 107.39, Rs 99.08 and Rs 101.72 a litre.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 05:15 PM IST