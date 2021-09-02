Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged a day after marginal decline

A day after reducing fuel prices, the Oil marketing companies (OMC) on Thursday kept petrol and diesel rates unchanged to further review global oil price movement before making any changes in the domestic market.

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.34 per litre, while diesel is also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 88.77 a litre.

In Mumbai, where petrol price crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.39 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 96.33, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 99.08 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 101.72 a litre. Diesel is also priced at Rs 93.38 and Rs 91.84 per litre in both cities respectively.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

After falling, global crude oil prices had firmed up over the past week to cross $73 a barrel mark. The expectation is that with more crude coming into the market next month oil prices may soften a bit that could help in keeping product prices also under check.

Before price revision for auto fuel again began this month, its rates had been static for 35 days between July 18 and August 21. This pause in prices came after fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year. The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel rates have increased by Rs 8.74 per litre in the national capital.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Thursday, September 02, 2021