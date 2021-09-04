Fuel prices remain unchanged for third consecutive day; petrol hovers at Rs 101 in Delhi

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Saturday, the third consecutive day of no revision as companies decided to wait and watch the global oil situation.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged at Rs 101.34 and Rs 88.77 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Across the country as well the petrol and diesel prices remained static on Friday but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in a particular state.

In Mumbai, the petrol price is stable at Rs 107.39 per litre on Friday while diesel rates also remain unchanged at Rs 96.33 a litre.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 99.08 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 101.72 a litre. Diesel is also priced at Rs 93.38 and Rs 91.84 per litre in both cities respectively.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised by them on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from morning at 6 am.

The daily review and revision of prices is based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Fuel consumers can expect fuel prices to remain unchanged or get some relief by way of a cut in days ahead as global oil is expected to remain soft. Oil cartel OPEC and its allies have agreed to gradually raise production levels that should prevent upward price movement. The concerns on demand due to the pandemic is also affecting oil prices.

After touching $ 74 a barrel mark last week, benchmark Brent crude is marginally lower now at about $ 73 a barrel now.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 08:49 AM IST