Karnataka bandh by pro-Kannada body fails

Bengaluru

The state-wide Karnataka bandh organised by pro-Kannada outfits against the formation of the Maratha Development Corporation evoked lukewarm response. Auto-rickshaws, app-based cabs, state transport buses and metro services ran without any hitch. Normal life remained unaffected in other parts of the state as well.

There were stray protests in a few places across the state.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s decision to create a body for the Maratha community is seen as a move by the ruling BJP to woo the community ahead of the bypolls to the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and assembly seats in Maski and Basavakalyan. These dates for the bypolls have not been announced.