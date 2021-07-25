Karnataka: As state govt eases COVID restrictions, rate of decline in number of active cases slows down

After Karnataka eased COVID-19 restrictions from July 25 with reopening of amusement parks and similar places, and allowed places of worship to carry out related religious activities, the state is reporting a drop in the rate at which active COVID-19 cases are declining.

This is a cause of concern since the state government has eased COVID-19 restrictions and claims that the second wave is winding down in its capital and most parts of the state.

While the daily number of new Covid-19 cases has remained relatively constant across the state, the number of discharged patients has decreased from 3,188 on July 15 to 2,050 on Saturday. On Saturday, the number of active cases decreased by 0.92 percent, from 24,127 cases on Friday to 23,905 instances on Saturday.



However, the drop has been substantially greater after July 15, with the largest drops of 6.02 percent on July 19 and 4.61 percent on July 20. Following that, on July 22, it fell to 3.7 percent, 2.3 percent on July 23, and 0.92 percent on Saturday.

On Saturday, there was only a 0.21 percent drop in active cases in Bengaluru, after an 8.01 percent drop on July 19 from 11,751 to 10,809 instances.

The number of active cases in the city has risen to 8,346 from 8,364 the day before. The rate of recuperation has also decreased, with an improvement from 97.9% on Friday to just 97.91 percent on Saturday.