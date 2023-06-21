Karnataka: 20 People Fall Sick After Consuming Contaminated Water In Bidar, Visuals Surface

Villagers in the hospital | Twitter

In news coming in from Karnataka's Bidar, around 20 people fell ill in Karakyala village, in Bidar after consuming contaminated water. All of them are being treated at a hospital, and their condition stable is stable, said the Taluq Health Officer. This is the second instance of water contamination causing illness among people in northern Karnataka this month.

This is not the first incident of people falling ill due to water contamination in northern Karnataka. Earlier this month, a woman had died and 30 others fell ill after consuming water from a public village tap in Koppal district of Karnataka.

Before that, a three-year-old boy had died and 30 people had fallen seriously ill after consuming water that was contaminated in Karnataka's Raichur district in May. Taking note of the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed officials to ensure that proper medical care is provided to all those who had fallen ill. A compensation was announced for the grieving family of the child who died due to contaminated water.

(This is breaking news. More developments and details to follow)