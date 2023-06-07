Pune: Contaminated Water Plagues Baner-Balewadi Residents

Navi Mumbai: Residents irk over supply of contaminated in Turbhe |

Pune residents residing in the Baner-Balewadi area are raising alarm over a persisting issue of contaminated water supply, which has been plaguing the locality for the past few weeks. At a time when many neighbourhoods in Pune are already grappling with disrupted water supply, the additional problem of contaminated water has worsened the situation for the residents of Baner-Balewadi.

This has led to an increase in illnesses, with numerous cases of diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, and other ailments reported, particularly among the elderly population.

24-hour water scheme work underway in area

It should be noted that the work of a 24-hour water scheme is underway in the area. While acknowledging the significance of the ongoing pipeline work aimed at ensuring a round-the-clock water supply, one resident on the condition of anonymity emphasized the need for clarity regarding the expected completion time. "This would enable us to make appropriate arrangements and find alternative sources of clean drinking water," he added.

Sharing his experiences, another senior citizen from the area said, "For the past few days, I have had diarrhoea and vomiting due to the bad water. My entire family is sick. My wife, son, and brother have also experienced similar symptoms. Many residents from various buildings in the locality have fallen sick."

Another affected resident, speaking on behalf of his society, revealed, "My whole family fell ill due to the consumption of dirty drinking water. Even my parents experienced stomach problems and weakness. We sought treatment, but the illness resurfaced. Initially, we believed it to be an issue with our water tank, but later we discovered that many people in the area were facing the same problem due to the lack of clean drinking water."

More than 25 families affected

According to these distressed residents, more than 25 families have been grappling with the issue of contaminated drinking water in addition to the existing water shortage. In an effort to address the problem, some residents have collected water samples for quality testing and plan to approach the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with their findings.

Another one said, "We demand a permanent solution to this problem. Temporary fixes are futile and waste both time and resources. We want the entire water supply line to be replaced, ensuring that residents won't have to face such issues in the future."

Another resident lamented the lack of action from concerned authorities, stating, "We have repeatedly reported the issue to the relevant departments, but little to no action has been taken thus far."

Echoing these sentiments, an aggrieved resident highlighted the plight of over 25 families who are forced to endure yellowish-coloured drinking water with a foul odour reminiscent of drainage. "Many people have fallen ill after consuming this water. Residents are suffering from upset stomachs, abdominal pain, and vomiting due to this contaminated supply," shared the concerned resident.

The residents of Baner-Balewadi are now urging prompt intervention from the PMC and relevant authorities to address the contaminated water supply issue effectively. They stress the need for clean and adequate water, free from contaminants, to safeguard the health and well-being of the community.

The Free Press Journal tried to reach out to PMC chief superintendent of the water supply department, Aniruddha Pawaskar, but could not get any response till the time of releasing this story.