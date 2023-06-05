Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0: PMC, PCMC Recognized for Environmental Efforts

The Department of Environment and Climate Change, Maharashtra State, organized an event at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point, Mumbai, to recognize outstanding contributions to environmental conservation. At the event, awards were presented to representatives of local self-government bodies for their exceptional efforts under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0.

Notably, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) were among the noteworthy recipients of recognition. PMC secured the first rank, while PCMC claimed the third rank in the category of cities with a population exceeding 10 lakhs under the Amrit group (state level). Their remarkable commitment to environmental sustainability and proactive measures played a crucial role in their achievements.

The Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan, launched by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Maharashtra, on October 2, 2020, focuses on identifying key action points based on the five elements of nature (Panchamahabuta) to enhance the environment of local bodies across Maharashtra.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai, MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, Rajendra Raut, Principal Secretary of Environment and Climate Change Department Praveen Darade, High Commissioner of Switzerland Martin Mayer, Abasaheb Jarhad, Vijay Nahata, along with several public representatives and officials.