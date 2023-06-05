Pune: Maharashtra Government Targets Employment for 75 Thousand Citizens in Amrit Mahotsav Initiative | FPJ

The employment fair, organized in Pune Cantonment Constituency jointly by the District Skill Development Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center and Shri Swami Vivekananda Shikshan Sanstha, Pune, received a special visit from Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil. During the event, Minister Patil urged the youth to explore new employment sectors and seize the opportunity presented at the gathering.

The program was graced by the presence of MLA Sunil Kamble, former state minister Dilip Kamble, and Mahesh Punde.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Patil highlighted the prevailing notion that graduation marks the beginning of one's career. However, he emphasized the availability of short-term vocational training courses that provide a diverse range of skills, allowing youths to develop themselves. Furthermore, he emphasized that numerous new fields offer opportunities even without traditional training.

Highlighting the government's commitment to employment generation, Minister Patil stated that the Maharashtra government aims to provide employment opportunities to 75 thousand citizens this year, as part of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

जिल्हा कौशल्य विकास रोजगार व उद्योजकता मार्गदर्शन केंद्र व श्री स्वामी विवेकानंद शिक्षण संस्था पुणे यांच्या संयुक्त विद्यमाने पुणे कॅन्टोन्मेंट मतदारसंघात आयोजित महारोजगार मेळाव्यास आज भेट दिली. रोजगारासाठी नवनवीन क्षेत्र उपलब्ध असून तरुणांनी मेळाव्याच्या माध्यमातून त्यांची… pic.twitter.com/AixGW5fdjU — Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) June 5, 2023

