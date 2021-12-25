Karachi drug cartel kingpin Haji Hassan's son Sajid was among six detained in Gujarat coast drug bust: Report

Karachi drug cartel kingpin Haji Hassan's son Sajid was among the six detained off the Gujarat coast on December 19, reported India Today.

For the unversed, a Pakistani fishing boat 'Al Huseini', with six crew members and carrying 77kg heroin worth around Rs 400 crore, was seized off the Gujarat coast. The drug seizure was done in a joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), around 35 nautical miles off the Jakhau coast in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

The Gujarat ATS in a release said the Pakistani boat had left the Karachi port and was trying to establish contact using very high frequency (VHF) radio channel and code words, 'Hari-1' and 'Hari-2', for the delivery of the drugs.

The joint operation was carried out after the ATS received a tip-off that the boat from Karachi was to reach around 35 nautical miles off the Jakhau coast, after crossing the International Maritime Border Line between the two countries, it said.

The boat, belonging to one Shahbaz Ali, left the Karachi port and its crew members loaded the drugs sent to them on a fibre boat at a distance of six nautical miles from the Karachi port.

Preliminary interrogation of the captured Pakistani nationals revealed the heroin was supplied by two Pakistani smugglers, identified as Haji Hasan and Haji Hasam, and according to the tip-off, it was to be delivered to people associated with the underworld in Punjab, the ATS said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 04:45 PM IST