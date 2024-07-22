Kanwar Yatra 2024: Kanwariyas Vandalise Vehicles After Holy Kanwar Gets Damaged In Accident In Muzaffarnagar (Video)

In a dramatic incident that has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagaron July 21 Sunday, Kanwariyas resorted to violence over alleged damage to their sacred kanwar. The pilgrims claimed that their Kanwar, a sacred water pot carried during their journey, was damaged due to an accident on their route. High-voltage drama was witnessed in the city as the matter escalated further after heated arguments. A purported video of the incident has appeared on social media and has now gone viral.

This happened in UP's Muzaffarnagar after a group of Kanwariyas suspected their Kanwar was desecrated by a car on the highway. pic.twitter.com/Sp9qHP9rry — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 22, 2024

In the video it could be seen how the Kanwariyas resorted to vandalism and climbed onto the car that was said to be involved in the accident. The Kanwariyas were also seen attempting to break the windows of the car. The tensions escalated and the car was significantly damaged due to vandalism.

कलेजा कांप जाएगा!#मुजफ्फरनगर में कांवड़ियों ने कल रात तांडव किया. कार तोड़ी, मदद के लिए भागे कार सवारों को ढाबे से खींचकर मारा, पैरों से कुचला



यह सब हुआ पुलिस की आंखो के सामने



नेमप्लेट लगवाने वाली पुलिस कानून हाथ में लेने वालों पर मेहरबान है



इस घटना में कांवड़ खंडित नहीं हुई pic.twitter.com/5lZTMByMoM — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) July 22, 2024

This comes two days after a group of Kanwariyas ransacked an eatery after they found onion in a curry served to them in Muzaffarnagar. The incident took place on July 19, Friday. The kanwariyas from neighbouring Haryana stooped by Tau Hukkewalah Haryanvi Tourist Dhaba to have food. The eater is located on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway to have in Muzaffarnagar. The pilgrims found onion in the meal served to them which apparently hurt their religious sentiments. Losing their cool, they assaulted the staff at the eatery and ransacked the furniture of the dhaba.

Kanwar yatra

The holy expedition called Kanwar Yatra commences on the first day of Sawan (Shravan), which is Monday, July 22, 2024 as per English calendar. It will culminates on the Chaturdashi Tithi, i.e., August 2, 2024, as holy Ganga water will be offered to Lord Shiva. The pilgrims who participate in this yatra are called as Kanwariyas.

Traffic diversions in view of Kanwar Yatra

The Uttar Pradesh police had announced that the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) will be closed for heavy vehicles starting Monday, July 22, in the view of Kanwar Yatra. Traffic will be diverted to alternative routes, with restrictions extending to all vehicles, including private cars, from July 29. These diversions will continue to be enforced till August 5.