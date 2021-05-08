Kanpur's Yash Tiwari is youngest to pen down novel on COVID-19 pandemic. And in 30 days flat!

Taking about the research for his book, Tiwari said it was quite a tricky process. "As I was writing the book, new information was coming out each day. The facts and figures were changing daily. For my research, I made use of news reports, interviews from around the world. The characters, storylines depicted in the book are an amalgamation of real accounts from around the world. Due to this sense of realism, the readers are able to connect with the book." Writing the book was psychologically draining, Tiwari said. "It was a very difficult time. Anything and everything I looked at or read felt taxing and gloomy. In the real world, everything was horrendous and outrageous, and putting it down on paper was an equally difficult task. I was constantly feeling emotional about every character and every loss."

'Pandemic 2020: Rife of the Virus' was published in May 2020, however, it is very much relevant even as we are reeling under a more destructive second COVID-19 wave, Tiwari said. When asked if he plans to write a sequel, he said, "Trust me, if I would get a coin for every time a person asks me this question, I would be a millionaire (laughs). However, to be honest, I am considering certain storylines which are very much related to the current scenario. I am conceptualising as of now."

When writing, Tiwari said he distances himself completely from the outside world. "I keep writing for the entire day. Like most people binge-watch shows on Netflix, I binge-write. I get invested in the story and become the character," he said. Speaking about how he deals with writer’s block, Tiwari said he prepares a proper outline before starting to actually write the story. "It took me a couple of hours to prepare an outline for my latest book. However, it is different for different authors as all of them have varied writing processes," he added.

Tiwari, a huge George R. R. Martin fan (author of 'A Song of Ice and Fire' which was adapted into the popular series 'Game of Thrones'), owes his success to his supportive family. "I have been very fortunate because my parents have given me the freedom to pursue all that I wanted. They have encouraged me and pushed me to do everything I feel creatively passionate about," he said.