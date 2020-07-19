Lockdown bookshelf: 5 COVID-themed books to read amid pandemic

Book: Coronavirus: A book for children
Author: Elizabeth Jenner, Nia Roberts, Kate Wilson
Publisher: HarperCollins
Axel Scheffler has illustrated a digital book for primary school age children, free for anyone to read on-screen or print out, about the coronavirus and the measures taken to control it. The book has had expert input: Professor Graham Medley of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine acted as a consultant, and the company also had advice from two head teachers and a child psychologist. The book answers key questions in simple language appropriate for 5 to 9 year olds: What is the coronavirus? How do you catch the coronavirus? What happens if you touch the coronavirus? Why are people worried about catching the coronavirus? Is there a cure for the coronavirus? Why are some places we normally go to closed? What can I do to help? What’s going to happen next?
Book: Wuhan Diary: Dispatches from a Quarantined City
Author: Fang Fang
Publisher: HarperCollins
The book is a compilation of the author’s diary entries and social media posts that document 60 days of lockdown during the COVID-19 epidemic. On January 25, 2020, after the central government imposed a lockdown in Wuhan, Fang Fang began publishing an online diary. In the days and weeks that followed, Fang Fang’s nightly postings gave voice to the fears, frustrations, anger, and hope of millions of her fellow citizens, reflecting on the psychological impact of forced isolation, the role of the internet as both community lifeline and source of misinformation, and most tragically, the lives of neighbours and friends taken by the deadly virus. A fascinating eyewitness account of events as they unfolded, Wuhan Diary captures the challenges of daily life and the changing moods and emotions of being quarantined without reliable information.
Book: Lockdown Liaisons
Author: Shobhaa De
Publisher: Simon & Schuster India
Lockdown Liaisons is a collection of short stories, from the varying perspectives of both men and women – young and old, brave and cowardly, cheerful and weighed down – each story a unique offering from a writer who understands how very fragile human relationships can be as they break, suffer and are redefined under trying circumstances. Published in several parts, the books are available in e-book format on Amazon.
Book: COVID-19: What You need to know about the Coronavirus and the Race for the Vaccine
Author: Dr Michael Mosley
Publisher: Simon & Schuster India
This book charts the trajectory of a novel virus, from its emergence in China at the end of 2019 to its rapid worldwide spread. Based on the latest scientific discoveries, Dr Mosley provides a fascinating and detailed understanding of the secrets of this coronavirus, how it spreads, how it infects your body and how your immune system tries to fight back. Armed with the facts about COVID-19 you will be in a better position to protect yourself and your family as the world begins to reopen. Eating well, sleeping soundly, exercising and managing stress are all vital for keeping your body and immune system in the best possible shape to fight the virus. These are areas where Dr Mosley, creator of the 5:2 diet, is well known for his science-based and practical approach.
Book: Pandemic 2020
Author: Yash Tiwari
Publisher: Notion Press
An impoverished boy in China, a helpless doctor in the U.S., a stranded traveller in Italy, and a blooming journalist in India - Pandemic 2020 is a fiction book on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak authored by Yash Tiwari, an 18-year-old TEDx speaker and an International Youth Mentor. The book provides a harrowing look at how the pandemic turned the lives of everyone around the world upside down. The story is a globally-interconnecting tale, intriguingly blending majorly affected regions around the world through characters facing the severity of one common pandemic, the coronavirus outbreak. The story is narrated from four regions following the mishaps and the rife of the contagion in four majorly affected parts of the world and brings an immersive perspective on the atrocities, privation, loss of life, and most significantly, the uncertainty of life and death that the COVID-19 flu brought about.
