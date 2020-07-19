Lockdown bookshelf: 5 COVID-themed books to read amid pandemic

Book: COVID-19: What You need to know about the Coronavirus and the Race for the Vaccine

Author: Dr Michael Mosley

Publisher: Simon & Schuster India

This book charts the trajectory of a novel virus, from its emergence in China at the end of 2019 to its rapid worldwide spread. Based on the latest scientific discoveries, Dr Mosley provides a fascinating and detailed understanding of the secrets of this coronavirus, how it spreads, how it infects your body and how your immune system tries to fight back. Armed with the facts about COVID-19 you will be in a better position to protect yourself and your family as the world begins to reopen. Eating well, sleeping soundly, exercising and managing stress are all vital for keeping your body and immune system in the best possible shape to fight the virus. These are areas where Dr Mosley, creator of the 5:2 diet, is well known for his science-based and practical approach.