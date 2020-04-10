Books that B-town celebs are reading to nourish their mind during lockdown

New Delhi: Bollywood beauties Madhuri Dixit Nene and Jacqueline Fernandez are putting their leisure time to good use by reading their favourite books during the lockdown.

Both the actors documented their reading moments on Instagram by sharing pictures.

While the 'Kick' actor is currently reading English writer Nick Hornby's novel 'Funny Girl,' the Dhak Dhak girl has famous South African comedian Trevor Noah's autobiographical book 'Born a Crime' on her current reading list.

Madhuri Dixit also shared a quote that she came across while reading the book and said that quarantine has got her into thoughts about the practice of gratitude in daily life.