 Kanpur: Railway Employee Sexually Assaults 11-Yr-Old Girl On Running Train; Family Members, Passengers Beat Him To Death
Kanpur: Railway Employee Sexually Assaults 11-Yr-Old Girl On Running Train; Family Members, Passengers Beat Him To Death

Friday, September 13, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
A railway employee was beaten to death after he allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl aboard a train to New Delhi on Thursday. 

As per reports, a family from Bihar’s Siwan had boarded the Humsafar Express to New Delhi on Wednesday when at 11:30 pm, the railway employee, identified as Group D officer Prashant Kumar made an 11-year-old girl, who was with the family, to sit on his seat.

However, reports suggest that when the girl’s mother went to the washroom after a few moments, the man allegedly molested the girl. 

Girl runs to mother, hugs her and starts crying

When the woman came out, her daughter ran to her, hugged her and began crying. The girl then took her mother to the washroom and told her what had happened. 

Shocked by her daughter’s ordeal, the mother then informed her husband and other family members. 

Enraged by knowing what had happened to their daughter, angry family members along with other passengers caught hold of Kumar and thrashed him badly until the train reached Kanpur Central. 

At 4 am on Thursday, officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Kanpur Central took the unconscious Kumar to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

2 separate cases of sexual assault and murder filed

Reports suggest that the family of the girl filed a complaint of sexual assault against Kumar and the deceased’s family member registered a complaint of murder.

Kumar’s family, which lives in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, came to know about his death after an official from the local police station informed them. 

His family, in a statement to the media, said that he was not the kind of person who would commit such a crime. They alleged that their son was killed as a part of a conspiracy.

