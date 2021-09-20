Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani likely to join Congress in October: Report

Communist Party of India leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani are set to join the Indian National Congress in October, party sources told NDTV on Monday.

Earlier the CPI leader had denied rumours that suggest he is planning to switch over to Congress following his meeting with Rahul Gandhi. The former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar recently met Rahul Gandhi, sparking rumours of him joining the Congress party.

Earlier reports said that Kumar is likely to join Congress after an announcement is made on the new Bihar Pradesh Congress chief.



Congress party sources also told that Kanhaiya Kumar was offered to join the party for the 2025 Bihar elections. Sources have also said that the party has a plan in place for him in Congress.

These are the nth time that rumours of Kanhaiya joining the Congress party have popped up after the CPI leader met Congress leader Nadeem Jawed with he had lunch recently in Delhi. Nadeem Jawed is a former National President of NSUI, former General Secretary of Indian Youth Congress, former National President of Congress Minority Cell and Media Panelist.

Congress, which is losing ground in Bihar, is now desperately looking for leaders who can instill confidence in the party fold. Congress got 10 seats in the February 2005 assembly elections, which came down to 9 in October 2005.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:28 PM IST