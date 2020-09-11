Kangana's PoK comment should have been avoided, says Devendra Fadnavis in Bihar; assures justice for Sushant

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis who arrived in Patna on Friday evening to lead the BJP campaign said that film heroine, Kangana Ranaut should have avoided comparing Mumbai as a Pakistan occupied Kashmir.
Talking to media personnel after inaugurating the media centre of the party housed in a hotel at R Block circle, Fadnavis said that such comments should have been avoided and that Mumbai cannot no be called PoK.
"I have been told that she later clarified her statement," Fadnavis said.
The former Chief Minister said that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was the son (beta) of Bihar. Noting that the people of Bihar were demanding justice for him, Fadnavis sadi that the BJP would ensure that justice was served. At the same time he emphasised that Sushant's death was not an election issue for the BJP.
Fadnavis appealed to people to re-elect the NDA to power in Bihar, noting that development could take place faster when the state government cooperated with the Central government. He also recalled that the kisans of West Bengal were not getting the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman scheme as the West Bengal government did not forward the names of the beneficiary farmers to the union government.
Due to close co-ordination and harmonious relations between Bihar's NDA government and the Modi government, Fadnavis said that Bihar growth had been faster in the last 15 years. Only a government which can work alongside the Central government can take Bihar forward, he added. Comparing the last 15 years to the RJD rule that preceded it, Fadnavis said that development in the state had progressed at a brisk pace.
Fadnavis and BJP president J P Nadda later attended a meeting of the core group of the state unit of BJP. This was also attended by union ministers from the state and senior party leaders.
J P Nadda is scheduled to visit Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur on Saturday to meet rural entrepreneurs engaged in Makhana cultivation and farmers growing vegetables and fruits.
The two leaders, during their two days stay in Bihar, would energise the election machinery of the BJP for the upcoming assembly elections. Union Law and Justice Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad,who is chairman of the campaign committee also arrived today.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)