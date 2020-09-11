Kangana's PoK comment should have been avoided, says Devendra Fadnavis in Bihar; assures justice for Sushant

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis who arrived in Patna on Friday evening to lead the BJP campaign said that film heroine, Kangana Ranaut should have avoided comparing Mumbai as a Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Talking to media personnel after inaugurating the media centre of the party housed in a hotel at R Block circle, Fadnavis said that such comments should have been avoided and that Mumbai cannot no be called PoK.

"I have been told that she later clarified her statement," Fadnavis said.

The former Chief Minister said that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was the son (beta) of Bihar. Noting that the people of Bihar were demanding justice for him, Fadnavis sadi that the BJP would ensure that justice was served. At the same time he emphasised that Sushant's death was not an election issue for the BJP.

Fadnavis appealed to people to re-elect the NDA to power in Bihar, noting that development could take place faster when the state government cooperated with the Central government. He also recalled that the kisans of West Bengal were not getting the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman scheme as the West Bengal government did not forward the names of the beneficiary farmers to the union government.