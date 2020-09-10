Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams BJP over gaining mileage in Sushant suicide case

Kolkata: Congress leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and newly appointed party chief of West Bengal’s Congress unit Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has slammed the BJP for using Sushant Singh Rajput case to their benefit ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections later this year. Chowdhury’s comments on twitter come after the Bihar unit of the BJP put out posters of Rajput with the words, “Na bhoola hai, na bhoolne denge(We haven’t forgotten, nor will we let anyone forget).”

The BJP is an ally of the Nitish Kumar-led RJD government in the state which is looking to gain maximum mileage from the case as Rajput’s family belongs to Bihar. The Bihar government had rallied for a CBI enquiry which was approved by the Supreme Court.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the Congress MP says that the BJP turned the late actor into a Bihari actor to score electoral brownie points. Chowdhury goes on to call the arrest of Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as ‘ludicrous’ and calls her a ‘Bengalee Brahmin lady’ whose father Indrajit Chakraborty, a retired Army officer, is ‘entitled to demand justice for his kids’.

“Departed star, Mr #SushanthSinghRajput was an Indian actor, BJP turned him into a Bihari actor, only to score electoral brownie points. #SushantSinghRajputCase.” Reads the first tweet by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The second tweet says, “Mrs Rhea Chakroborty has been indicted not for abetment of suicide nor murder nor any economic offences, she has been arrested under NDPS, ludicrous. #SushantSinghRajputCase.”

The third tweet refers to investigative agencies ‘groping in the dark to identify the murderer.’ “To please the Political Masters Central agencies have played their roles, after churning the sea they have discovered drugs instead of nectar. Still they are groping in the dark to identify of who is the murderer?#SushantSinghRajputCase.” Reads the tweet.

In the fourth tweet, Chowdhury brings up Rhea’s Bengali connection while also adding the ‘Brahmin’ tag. “Rhea's father is a former military officer, served the nation. Rhea is a Bengalee Brahmin lady, justice to actor sushant rajput should not be interpreted as a justice to Bihari. #SushantSinghRajputCase.”

The fifth and final tweet refers to the trial by media with several media organizations lashing out at Rhea as the culprit behind Rajput’s death. While Rhea is the main accused in the case of abetment to suicide by various investigative agencies which include the CBI, Enforcement Directorate(ED) and NCB, it is yet to be proved what the actress’s role was in Rajput’s death. “Father of Rhea is also entitled to demand justice for his kids, trial by media is an ominous portent for our judicial system. Justice for all is one of the basic tenets of our constitution.#SushantSinghRajputCase.”

Though the family has moved away from West Bengal, their roots are believed to be in the rural parts of the state. Rhea’s Bengali connection has been a cause of attack in some social media posts, however in West Bengal, the issue has not caused a major flutter.

‘Govt encouraging anti-Hindu mind’

Kolkata: BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal's Trinamool Congress government for its 'vote bank' politics and 'appeasement theory' especially for a particular community in the state.

He said that the incumbent Trinamool government is encouraging an anti-Hindu mind set in West Bengal.