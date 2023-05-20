 Kamal Mitra programme: BJP to train 200 women from every Lok Sabha constituency of New Delhi in 15 govt schemes
BJP Mahila Morcha President Vanati Srinivas noted that there are 15 schemes in which the training will be imparted to women

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda has inaugurated the "Kamal Mitra" online training programme here to train 200 women from every Lok Sabha constituency as the 'Mahila Mitra.'

Nadda speaks of women empowerment under PM Modi's leadership

Addressing the BJP women leaders at the party headquarters here on Friday evening, Nadda said "While women welfare is being talked about for long, it is now under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi that the programme of women empowerment is being launched on the ground zero."

Kamal Mitra programme

It was pointed out that the "Kamal Mitra" programme gives an opportunity for the BJP to reach the information online on the women-centric programmes to as many women as possible.

Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: 8 Top quotes from PM Modi's special radio programme today
Nadda said that 200 women from every Lok Sabha constituency will be trained on the women-oriented schemes launched by the Prime Minister. They will be trained to become 'Mahila Mitra.'

15 schemes on focus

BJP Mahila Morcha President Vanati Srinivas noted the 15 schemes in which the training will be imparted include Ujjawala Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Matrutva Vandana Yojana while saying that the "Kamal Mitra is a unique training programme to train the party's women workers on the schemes implemented by the Prime Minister."

8th anniversary of Modi govt: BJP to run 15-day long programme, focus on 'MYY-Mahila, Youth and...
