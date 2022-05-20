8th anniversary of Modi govt: BJP to run 15-day long programme, focus on 'MYY-Mahila, Youth and Yojna'

The Bharatiya Janata Party has said that it will now focus on the new equation of "MYY - Mahila, Youth and Yojna" as the party finds this a useful poll equation. Besides, the BJP will reach out to the beneficiaries of the government schemes to celebrate the 8th anniversary of the central government.

The move was decided in the meeting of the party’s national office bearers held in Jaipur on Friday. Chaired by party president JP Nadda, the meeting stressed upon the need to connect with the youth.

The party has passed three resolutions in the meeting: One of them was the completion of eight successful years of the central government; second was for the recent victories of the party in various states, and the third was BJP against Congress in Rajasthan.

Elaborating on the resolutions, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde said, "the party has realized that it has got maximum support from women, youth and beneficiaries of schemes. That is why we call it an MYY equation and we will continue our focus on this."

To celebrate the 8th anniversary of the central government, the party will also hold a 15-day programme across the country and the focus will be on beneficiaries.

"The list of the beneficiaries will be given to all our booth workers who will reach out to them and take their feedback. The central ministers will also visit various states and hold dialogues with people," added Tawde.

BJP has also decided to hold 75,000 Yoga camps on International Yoga Day. The party has also discussed the poll preparations in Gujrat and Himachal Pradesh.

On the question of amendment in Places of Worship Act 1991, Tawde denies the possibility and said it is true that we have a 2/3 majority, but "we believe in Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas," he said.

