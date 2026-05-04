'Kamaal Kar Diya, Kamal Khila Diya': PM Modi Hails BJP's Strong Show In Assam & West Bengal Assembly Elections | Videos

PM Modi | X @narendramodi

PM Modi, on May 4, greeted BJP leaders and workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi following a strong performance in the Assam and West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

“Today is a historic day. It is unprecedented. When years of effort turn into success, the happiness seen on the faces of people is the same happiness I see on the faces of BJP workers across the country today,” said PM Modi on the saffron party’s exemplary performance.

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“As a party worker, I share the joy of every BJP worker. Today is a special day in many ways. It marks the announcement of a bright future for the country. This is a day of trust - trust in India’s great democracy, trust in the politics of performance, and trust in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’,” he added.

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PM Modi also praised the party’s newly elected national president and said, “These were the first Assembly elections since BJP President Nitin Nabin assumed the presidency. The guidance he provided to every party worker during these elections proved invaluable to this victory.”

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PM Modi Speaks On By-Elections

PM Modi also spoke about the by-elections held in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, saying that people in these states had also blessed BJP candidates.

“The results of various by-elections today were very encouraging. In the by-elections held in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, our candidates were blessed by the people and secured victories in these states as well. NDA leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also registered a landslide victory,” he said.

PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To Officials Involved In The Election Process

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to all those who worked tirelessly, from officials of the Election Commission of India to security personnel, to provide a safe environment for the voting process in the states, and said history will always remember their contribution to maintaining the dignity of Indian democracy.