West Bengal Elections Results 2026: Who Is Arup Kumar Das, BJP’s Winning Candidate From The High-Profile Singur Seat?

As the West Bengal Assembly election results unfold, Arup Kumar Das has emerged as a key winner from the politically significant Singur constituency, securing a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

A Strong Win In A High-Profile Seat

Arup Kumar Das clinched the Singur seat with a comfortable margin, defeating Becharam Manna of the All India Trinamool Congress. As per Election Commission trends, Das was leading with over 85,000 votes, maintaining a margin of more than 21,000 votes over his closest rival.

The Singur constituency, located in Hooghly district, has long been politically sensitive due to its association with the Tata Nano land acquisition controversy, making this victory particularly significant.

Background And Personal Profile

At 52, Arup Kumar Das is a businessman-turned-politician. He holds an educational qualification listed as “Others” and has no criminal cases registered against him, according to official disclosures.

Das comes from a modest background and has steadily built his political career within the BJP. His professional profile includes business and personal income sources, with declared assets reflecting his financial standing.

Assets And Financial Details

As per his election affidavit, Das has total assets worth approximately ₹3.9 crore, including ₹2.4 crore in movable assets and around ₹1.5 crore in immovable assets. His liabilities stand at about ₹84.1 lakh.

His individual income is reported to be around ₹26 lakh annually, with overall family income higher.

Electoral Contest And Opponents

In the 2026 elections, Das faced a multi-cornered contest. His main opponent, Becharam Manna, trailed significantly, while candidates from the CPI(M), Congress, and smaller parties remained far behind in the race.

Das’s strong lead throughout counting day highlighted a clear voter preference shift in Singur.

Arup Kumar Das’s victory reinforces the BJP’s growing footprint in West Bengal, especially in key constituencies with historical political weight. His win in Singur reflects both local support and the party’s broader momentum in the state.