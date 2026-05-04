 West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: NOTA Gets More Votes Than Congress Candidate In Darjeeling Seat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: NOTA Gets More Votes Than Congress Candidate In Darjeeling Seat

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: NOTA Gets More Votes Than Congress Candidate In Darjeeling Seat

BJP is leading in 176 seats in West Bengal, set to end Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year rule. Congress failed to win a single seat, with its Darjeeling candidate polling fewer votes than NOTA. The seat saw a tight race, with BGPM leading. The results signal a major political shift in the state.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, May 04, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
article-image

Ending years of drought, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to end the 15-year rule of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, as counting trends for the 2026 Assembly elections indicate a decisive lead.

According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) at around 12:30 PM, the BJP was leading in 176 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark, while the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) was ahead in 94 constituencies.

The elections have proved particularly disappointing for the Indian National Congress, which failed to open its account in the state despite contesting a large number of seats. Adding to the party’s woes, its candidate Madhap Rai polled fewer votes than the None of the Above (NOTA) option in the Darjeeling constituency.

As per ECI figures after seven rounds of counting, Rai secured just 731 votes, while NOTA garnered 1,026 votes, highlighting a striking voter rejection. The development underscores the Congress party’s declining influence in the region.

Read Also
West Bengal Election Results 2026: What Led To Mamata Didi's Loss? FPJ Decodes BJP's Spectacular Win
article-image

Meanwhile, the Darjeeling seat witnessed a close contest, with Bijoy Kumar Rai of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha leading by a narrow margin of 409 votes after seven rounds. BJP’s Noman Rai was trailing behind.

As counting continues, the broader trend indicates a major political shift in West Bengal, with the BJP on course for a historic victory, while opposition parties struggle to retain their footing.

Follow us on