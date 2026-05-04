West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: NOTA Gets More Votes Than Congress Candidate In Darjeeling Seat

Ending years of drought, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to end the 15-year rule of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, as counting trends for the 2026 Assembly elections indicate a decisive lead.

According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) at around 12:30 PM, the BJP was leading in 176 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark, while the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) was ahead in 94 constituencies.

The elections have proved particularly disappointing for the Indian National Congress, which failed to open its account in the state despite contesting a large number of seats. Adding to the party’s woes, its candidate Madhap Rai polled fewer votes than the None of the Above (NOTA) option in the Darjeeling constituency.

As per ECI figures after seven rounds of counting, Rai secured just 731 votes, while NOTA garnered 1,026 votes, highlighting a striking voter rejection. The development underscores the Congress party’s declining influence in the region.

Meanwhile, the Darjeeling seat witnessed a close contest, with Bijoy Kumar Rai of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha leading by a narrow margin of 409 votes after seven rounds. BJP’s Noman Rai was trailing behind.

As counting continues, the broader trend indicates a major political shift in West Bengal, with the BJP on course for a historic victory, while opposition parties struggle to retain their footing.