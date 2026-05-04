Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: Rahul Gandhi Congratulates UDF On Victory, Says Govt Will Harness State’s Potential

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | X - @RahulGandhi

New Delhi [India], May 4: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated UDF leaders and workers for the alliance's victory in the Keralam Assembly polls and said he looked forward to visiting the state soon.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi also thanked the people of the state for expressing faith in the Congress-led alliance.

Thank you to my brothers and sisters in Keralam for a truly decisive mandate.



Congratulations to every UDF leader and worker for a hard-fought, well-run campaign.



As I said before, Keralam has the talent, Keralam has the potential and now Keralam has a UDF government with a… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2026

He said the UDF government will harness the talent and potential of Kerala.

"Thank you to my brothers and sisters in Keralam for a truly decisive mandate. Congratulations to every UDF leader and worker for a hard-fought, well-run campaign," he said.

"As I said before, Keralam has the talent, Keralam has the potential, and now Keralam has a UDF government with a vision to harness both. I look forward to seeing my Keralam family soon," he added.

Priyanka Gandhi thanks voters and party workers

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her gratitude to the people of Keralam for their support to the UDF in the Assembly polls, saying they will strive to fulfil commitments with honesty and humility.

നന്ദി കേരളം! ❤️



To all my brothers and sisters in Keralam, thank you for your faith and for your overwhelming support.



The trust you have placed in us will be the UDF’s guiding force as we work hard towards building a better future for each one of you.



I sincerely hope that… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 4, 2026

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi also said people of Wayanad have renewed their faith in UDF by giving all seven seats in the district.

"To all my brothers and sisters in Keralam, thank you for your faith and for your overwhelming support. The trust you have placed in us will be the UDF's guiding force as we work hard towards building a better future for each one of you. I sincerely hope that our gratitude to you will be evident each day of the next five years as we strive to fulfil our commitments to you with honesty and humility," she said.

"To my family in Wayanad, you have renewed your belief in the UDF with a resounding mandate - 7 out of 7 seats!! You now have 8 representatives working together towards the development of Wayanad! We will do all we can to live up to your expectations," she added.

She also lauded party workers for their work in the UDF's victory.

"To the workers and leaders of the UDF who worked day and night to take our message of a united and progressive Keralam to every household, my heartiest congratulations, best wishes, and gratitude for your tireless efforts. May the next five years strengthen your resolve to serve the people of Keralam," she said.

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UDF secures majority in Keralam

The Congress-led United Democratic Front has attained a simple majority in the 140-member Keralam Assembly and is poised for a huge victory. UDF won the state after 10 years, ousting the Left Democratic Alliance from power.

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