Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thanks Kerala Voters As United Democratic Front Secures Sweeping Victory In State Polls

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | ANI

New Delhi: With the Congress-led UDF bagging a major win in the Kerala polls, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday thanked the people of the state for their overwhelming support and vowed to work diligently towards building a better future for them.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "To all my brothers and sisters in Keralam, thank you for your faith and for your overwhelming support. The trust you have placed in us will be the UDF’s guiding force as we work hard towards building a better future for each one of you." "I sincerely hope that our gratitude to you will be evident each day of the next five years as we strive to fulfil our commitments to you with honesty and humility," she added.

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"To my family in Wayanad, you have renewed your belief in the UDF with a resounding mandate - 7 out of 7 seats!! You now have 8 representatives working together towards the development of Wayanad! We will do all we can to live up to your expectations," the MP from Wayanad said.

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"To the workers and leaders of the UDF who worked day and night to take our message of a united and progressive Keralam to every household, my heartiest congratulations, best wishes and gratitude for your tireless efforts," Gandhi's post read.

According to the Election Commission website, the UDF was leading or had won in over 95 constituencies and appears poised to secure a comfortable majority in the 140-member House. The UDF is set to form the government after a decade of LDF rule in the state.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)