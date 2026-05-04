Tamil Nadu Election Results: 'Society Has Become Fan-Dominated', Prakash Raj Reacts As Vijay's TVK Leads

Prakash Raj / Thalapathy Vijay | Instagram

Thalapathy Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is leading in the Tamil Nadu election results, and many South Indian actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Suriya, Chiranjeevi, Nani, Kajal Aggarwal, and others took to social media to congratulate the actor. Now, actor Prakash Raj, who is known for his political tweets, took to X to react to the Tamil Nadu election results.

He tweeted, "Tamilnadu Elections வணக்கம் தமிழ்நாடு.. காமராஜர் தோற்றார். மு. க. ஸ்டாலின் தோற்றிருக்கிறார். சமூகம் ரசிகர் மயமாகி இருக்கிறது. அரசியல் மயமாகவில்லை என்பது நிரூபணமாகிறது (Tamilnadu Elections Hello Tamil Nadu.. Kamaraj lost. M. K. Stalin has lost. Society has become fan-dominated. It is proven that it has not become political)."

PM

The actor further wrote, "அரசியல் விழிப்புணர்வு செய்பவர்களின் பணி என்பது எப்போதும் எதிர்க்கட்சி பணிதான். தொடர்ந்து பயணிப்போம். வெற்றி பெற்றவர்களின் மக்கள் பணி சிறக்க வாழ்த்துகள்.. #justasking (The work of political awareness-raising is always the work of the opposition party. Let's continue our journey. Congratulations to the winners for their successful public service)."

Netizens React To Prakash Raj's Tweet On Tamil Nadu Election Results

With his tweet, Raj has once again made many people upset, and netizens are slamming him. A netizen tweeted, "Gabbar don't cry it's over Dont blame now society just becoz ur leader lost - check what all arachakam happened in recent times then point us (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Now I have serious doubts on you! You had no reason to hate Vijay! You could have supported him!!! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "You got lot of benefit from previous government so you are supporting them . When you get benefits from Vijay government then you will end up writing the same in future . Cannot trust you . If you are for the people you should have raised voice against the ruling gov (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Prakasj Raj-Vijay Movies

Raj's tweet has surprised one and all as he has worked with Vijay in many films like Ghilli, Sivakasi, Villu, and Aathi. In fact, Raj is a part of Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan as well.