West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: 'BJP Win Will Curb Infiltration, Terror,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis; Credits PM Modi For Surge | VIDEO

CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks in Mumbai, linking BJP’s Bengal poll performance to security and governance issues | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 4: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the BJP's victory in West Bengal would help save the country from infiltrators and terrorist activities, asserting that people had reposed strong faith in the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing the BJP's performance in Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, he said 78 per cent of the country is now ruled by the BJP-led NDA.

The BJP has won six seats and is leading in 196 seats, while the TMC has bagged one as the counting of votes in the West Bengal Assembly polls progressed, indicating a saffron surge in the state.

Fadnavis links victory to national security

"The victory in West Bengal will save our country from infiltrators, terrorist activities, and attacks. The way the Mamata Banerjee-led government functioned would ensure infiltrators from Bangladesh and send them across the country. These people would take away our jobs and pose a threat to our security, sovereignty, and unity," Fadnavis said.

Referring to his campaign during the Bengal polls, Fadnavis said he was told that locals considered the BJP an outsider party, to which he responded that the party was founded by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and had deep roots.

He claimed the BJP has secured a two-thirds majority in the state, reflecting people's trust in Modi.

Fadnavis said there was a growing trust factor for the BJP and PM Modi across states such as West Bengal, Puducherry, and Assam, adding that the party would bring West Bengal out of "bad rule".

Criticism of previous governments

He criticised the erstwhile governments of Congress and the Left, calling the last 15 years under Banerjee the "worst of all" tenures.

He said West Bengal, once the country's financial hub with Kolkata as its economic capital, had declined due to the previous governments.

"Of the total FDI which our country receives, West Bengal could not even attract half a per cent," Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister said West Bengal was once highly industrialised, but nearly 7,000 major industries had left, turning it into a "jungle raj".

BJP leadership and future outlook

He credited PM Modi's vision and infrastructure push, including roads and metro projects, for convincing voters about real transformation.

Fadnavis hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a master strategist and also lauded BJP president Nitin Nabin for ensuring a major victory.

He said the Bengal victory was dedicated to BJP workers who were attacked or killed after the previous assembly elections, asserting that the party's "chariot of victory cannot be stopped".

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Drawing a comparison with Assam, Fadnavis said infiltration and terror activities had stopped after the BJP came to power and that the north-eastern state is now contributing significantly to growth.

"Similarly, West Bengal will be seen as a growth partner of the country in the coming days," he added.

Election process and conclusion

Fadnavis also thanked the Election Commission for conducting peaceful polls, claiming that no lives were lost.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.).

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