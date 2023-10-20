'Kab Aa Rahi Ho, Koi Dost Leke Aaogi?: Shocking Audio Clip Of UP Cop Demanding Sexual Favours From Rape Survivor Surfaces

Image used for representational purpose only | Vecteezy

A cop with Uttar Pradesh Police in Bijnor faced suspension after a video of his audio clip went viral in which he is seen making indecent remarks and vulgar demands while speaking to a rape survivor. The incident led to widespread condemnation after the matter came to public knowledge due to the audio going viral on social media.

The video that has surfaced shows the victim holding the phone and speaking with the accused inspector named Dharmendar Gautam. The conversation in the video starts abruptly in which the survivor is heard refuting something asked by the inspector. However, it is at this moment that the inspector asks in a vulgar tone, "Kab Aa Rahi Ho, Koi Dost Leke Aaogi?" (When are you coming, will you bring along a friend?"

The woman, clearly uncomfortable with the question, says that all her friends are married. To this, the predator cop responded by saying, "Tell me if you have any friends in Jhalu (the place)."

Shockingly, the inspector is clearly asking for a favour in return for doing his duty as he says in the conversation, "I will help you in every which way I can, but you help me in the legal compulsions of this case in the way you can. When are you coming, are you getting any of your friend? At least find someone here in Jhalu." The woman then says that she doesn't know anyone in Jhalu and that all her friends are married.

The inspector continues with his innuendo-filled talks and insists that the woman brings "a woman friend" along with her whenever she visits the police station.

After learning about the incident and getting the audio recording examined, the inspector was suspended and an internal inquiry has been ordered against him in the case, said Bijnor Police. Police also added that the woman had alleged wrongdoing against her by her husband and in-laws on September 12, 2023.

She had got the case filed and the accused inspector was investigating the case. However, the inspector crossed all lines and indulged in this inappropriate and predatory behaviour. The woman met Bijnor SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun and complained against the inspector to the officer along with the audio clip. The SP suspended the inspector and a case has been filed against the accused inspector. The police assured that action will be taken against him once the investigation is completed.

