K Chandrashekar Rao instructs officials to focus on Hyderabad as maximum COVID-19 cases reported from the area

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed all concerned officials to pay more attention to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area as there are more COVID-19 patients in the region than anywhere else in Telangana.

KCR, according to a release by the CMO on Monday, has advised that Hyderabad City should be divided into zones and each of them should be treated as a separate unit which will then function under the guidance of a special officer.

"More cases are getting registered in the Greater Hyderabad area. In Hyderabad there are more chances of the persons with positive cases quickly spreading it to others. Hence there should be a special strategy for Hyderabad. Divide 17 circles in the city as 17 units.

In every unit, appoint a special medical officer, municipal officer, police officer, revenue officer. The entire Municipal administration department should involve themselves in the prevention of the coronavirus programme... Appoint senior medical officers to the 17 circles," the CM instructed.