Jyotiraditya Scindia urges people to 'wear a mask', Twitter wonders why he doesn't take his own advice

In recent times, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in India, officials have urged everyone to wear masks and to follow social distancing rules and other guidelines. With the risk of infection rising, some areas have also made it mandatory for people to wear masks whenever they step out into a public space.

But if you truly want to make people listen to you, practicing what you preach may be a good idea. On Friday, July 3, BJP leader Jyotiradtiya Scindia received flak from netizens after he put forth a request for everyone to "wear a mask, wash and sanitize their hands".