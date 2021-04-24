Justice NV Ramana takes oath as 48th Chief Justice of India

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

Justice Ramana took the oath at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were among those present at the ceremony.

Justice Ramana took the oath in English in the name of God.

Friday was the last working day of CJI Bobde.

Speaking at a farewell event, conducted by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) via video conferencing, the CJI said that the present system and the atmosphere, with respect to the current scene of the judiciary and the pandemic, is such that "nice words surprise one." "We have a unique thing that it is the bar and the bench, which have a great role in the dispensation of justice and for (betterment of the) judiciary," CJI Bobde said.

He thanked his colleagues, staff and particularly the 'e-Committe' for helping him face the challenges that arose due to pandemic.

He said the apex court worked hard in the situation created by Cice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Friday.OVID-19. To young lawyers, CJI Bobde said, "please don't lose hope, carry on and this (troubled) time will be over." "I will leave the SC with a lot of memories and will be trying to keep in touch with you all whenever possible," he added.

"Brother Bobde entered the highest office with the vision of transforming the justice delivery system with modern technology. Unfortunately, COVID proved to be a stumbling block. Yet, brother Bobde did not lose hope," Justice Ramana said.

Ramana guided the legal service authorities to provide assistance to vulnerable groups during the challenge posed by COVID-19 as executive chairman of NALSA (National Legal Services Authority).

The Legal Service Authorities (LSAs) were at the forefront of providing legal, non-legal, and financial assistance under the leadership of Justice Ramana.