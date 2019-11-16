Journo arrested for social media post ‘inciting hate against one religion’

Lucknow: Delhi man Ali Sohrab was arrested for his tweets “inciting communal hate” by the Uttar Pradesh police from Delhi and transit remand was granted to them to take him to Lucknow.

Sohrab has over 1.6 lakh followers and his twitter profile states “a fearful journalist”. An FIR had been lodged against Ali Sohrab (@AliSohrab007), who tweets with the name of Kakavan. at Lucknow on 20 October for uploading repugnant posts on Twitter following the murder of Hindu samaj party founder Kamlesh Tiwari. “We were keeping a tab on his account since then and then we found that he posted “hate against a specific religion” once again on supreme court verdict on Ayodhya. Then, another FIR was registered against him,” Lucknow police say in a statement.

The cops say Sohrab was arrested in a joint operation with Delhi police, the UP police arrested Sohrab under various sections of IT act. He has been on the target of trolls following his posts on Kamlesh Tiwari, Ayodhya verdict, abro­gation of article 370 and one allegedly threatening TV anchor Rohit Sardana. “Since none of the charges against Soh­rab entailed a punishment of more than three years, getting a bail should not be difficult”, his lawyer Anas tweeted.

Twitterati have erupted in anger after Sohrab's arrest with many even trending hashtag #releaseAliSohrab.

