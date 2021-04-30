Journalist Siddique Kappan, who tested COVID-19 positive, shifted to AIIMS Delhi on SC order

Lucknow: On the directions of the Supreme Court, the jailed PFI activist and journalist Siddique Kappan was shifted to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment from a private hospital in Mathura amid tight security on Friday morning.

The Senior Jail Superintendent S.K. Maitreya said that after receiving the Supreme Court order, Kappan was shifted to AIIMS Delhi in an Ambulance amid tight security.

Kappan’s medical reports, submitted at the Supreme Court, claimed that he tested covid-19 positive on April 21. He sustained injuries after slipping in the jail bathroom. When he was admitted at a private hospital in Mathura, doctors attending on him disclosed that he was also suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and heart ailments.