Policy Watch: India will not understand governance till Uttar Pradesh is tamed

This happens primarily because UP is not just another state. It is the largest state in India. And it has the country’s largest population of around 200 million. It sends up 80 members to the country’s Lok Sabha and 31 members to the Rajya Sabha.

With such an overwhelming clout in the parliament, it is possible that the value systems of UP have now begun to influence the very Parliament itself. Look at how the prime minister did nothing to hurt cattle owners while he was the chief minister of Gujarat. Yet, when he became prime minister, and chose UP as the state from where to contest elections, his concern about cattle owners just melted away.

And it did not seem to matter that the cattle owners got no compensation, or that leather and beef industries would also suffer. All the three are big employment generators and export earners. The potential is mind-boggling but UP (through the Centre) is botching up these chances.

Low literacy

One big problem for India is that UP’s literacy levels are low (see chart). It ranks among the worst performing states.

True, literacy levels appear to have climbed from 12% in 1951 to 68% now, but there is cause for being sceptical about these figures, even those of national literacy. Do remember that a literate person in India is defined as anyone who can read and write his or her name. So, if my name is Ram and I know just those three alphabets, I shall be considered literate. The central government’s refusal to change the rules for determining literacy – in keeping with norms followed globally – makes one suspect that the central government also loves to fudge figures.

That is why, in survey after survey conducted by NGO Pratham, India’s literacy levels show up poorly. For instance, in 2018, it discovered that only 44.2% of the boys in Std V could read the books meant for Std II. The score had declined from 53.1 in 2008 to 44.2 in 2018.