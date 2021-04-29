COVID-19: Amid drop in recoveries, Uttar Pradesh records sudden jump in fatality count, active cases

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded the highest single-day fatality count after 298 patients succumbed during treatment, taking the total death count to 12,241. The state also witnessed a sharp jump into active cases to 35,156 against 29,824 recorded on Wednesday.
The State Health officials are clueless over sudden variation in active cases and spike in the number of record deaths each passing day during the second spell of coronavirus pandemic. Only 266 deaths were recorded on Wednesday.
What has shocked the health officials is the recoveries made on Thursday also came down drastically. Only 25,613 patients were recovered and discharged on Thursday against Wednesday’s figure of 35,903, more than 10,000 cases down.
It was due to the sudden surge in active cases, fatality count and dip in recoveries, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended weekend lockdown to three days. For about 83 hours, the entire state will come to standstill from Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am. Essential and emergency services have been kept out of the three-day lockdown.
The Chief Minister has directed the UP Medical Corporation to regulate supply of life-saving Remdevisir injections. Private hospitals have been advised to place their demand directly to the companies and if needed urgently to save lives may approach the corporation through the district magistrate.
The Chief Minister has directed the District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash to make available 1500 to 2000 more covid beds in Lucknow to save people’s lives.
The DM claimed that a 255 bed L2/ L3 covid hospital at the Haj House will be made operational in the next couple of days and another100-bed at Cancer Institute. The DRDO is setting up two more makeshift hospitals of 600 beds in the state capital.