COVID-19: Amid drop in recoveries, Uttar Pradesh records sudden jump in fatality count, active cases

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded the highest single-day fatality count after 298 patients succumbed during treatment, taking the total death count to 12,241. The state also witnessed a sharp jump into active cases to 35,156 against 29,824 recorded on Wednesday.

The State Health officials are clueless over sudden variation in active cases and spike in the number of record deaths each passing day during the second spell of coronavirus pandemic. Only 266 deaths were recorded on Wednesday.

What has shocked the health officials is the recoveries made on Thursday also came down drastically. Only 25,613 patients were recovered and discharged on Thursday against Wednesday’s figure of 35,903, more than 10,000 cases down.