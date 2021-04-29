Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh govt extends closure of schools up to class 8 till May 20

Lucknow: Amid second spell of Covid-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh government has extended closure of all private and government schools including Madrasa Board from Class 1 to 8 up to May 20.

Earlier, the primary and secondary schools were closed till May 15. The first order for the closure was announced on March 24 till March 31. Since then the state government has extended the school closure thrice.

The Basic education minister Satish Dwivedi said that teachers have been allowed to work from home to conduct online classes till May 20. Earlier, they were granted permission to work from home till April 30. It has now been extended up to May 20.