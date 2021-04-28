COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC asks Yogi govt to give up 'my way or no way', urges to enforce two-week lockdown

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for its failure to control the second surge of coronavirus and urged the government yet again to impose a 14-day lockdown in the state.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Siddharth Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar rejected the state government’s proposal on controlling the pandemic saying that the government should give up it’s “my way or no way” attitude and follow the court’s directives on tackling the situation.

“It is shameful that the state government is failing to provide oxygen to patients dying due to the deadly virus,” rapped the High Court.

Passing orders on a PIL, the two-member bench also pulled the State Election Commission (SEC) for its failure to enforce Covid-19 guidelines during the ongoing panchayat polls resulting in deaths of 135 government employees on poll duties.

Issuing a notice to the SEC, the High Court warned that it will initiate criminal proceedings against the commission officials if they failed to persuade the people follow COVID guidelines and protocol during the last phase of panchayat polls. The court has fixed May 3 as the next date for hearing the case.

Expressing concern over the covid-19 situation getting out of hands, the two-member bench said that “if things are not in control then we request you again to impose a two-week lockdown.”

“Please suggest it to your policy makers. It is blowing out of proportion. There is a shortage of doctors, staff, oxygen, beds and medicines. Everything looks good on paper but the fact remains that there is a shortage of everything. With folded hands, we request you to exercise your discretion,” urged the two-member bench.

Earlier, the High Court had suggested a two-week lockdown in five cities about a week ago but the Yogi Adityanath government had moved the Supreme Court which granted a stay against the Allahabad High Court order.