COVID-19 in UP: After Allahabad High Court order, Yogi Adityanath-led govt expands weekend lockdown

By Srawan Shukla

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
File Photo: PTI

Lucknow: A day after slammed by the Allahabad High Court for not enforcing a 14-day lockdown, the Yogi Adityanath government has extended the weekend lockdown by another day. Now, Uttar Pradesh will be shut for three days, starting from Friday 8 pm, untill Tuesday 7 am. Emergency and essential services will, however, continue during the three-day lockdown period.

