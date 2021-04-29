COVID-19 in UP: After Allahabad High Court order, Yogi Adityanath-led govt expands weekend lockdown

Lucknow: A day after slammed by the Allahabad High Court for not enforcing a 14-day lockdown, the Yogi Adityanath government has extended the weekend lockdown by another day. Now, Uttar Pradesh will be shut for three days, starting from Friday 8 pm, untill Tuesday 7 am. Emergency and essential services will, however, continue during the three-day lockdown period.
