Journalist Rahul Kanwal's father Brigadier Gurmeet Kanwal passes away

According to the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis, "Brigadier Kanwal has authored several books: “Nuclear Defence: Shaping the Arsenal”; “Indian Army: Vision 2020”; “Pakistan’s Proxy War”; “Heroes of Kargil”; “Kargil ’99: Blood, Guts and Firepower” and, “Artillery: Honour and Glory”. He has also edited and co-edited several books. His forthcoming book is entitled “India’s National Security Strategy”."

Brig Kanwal's role, however, did not just belong behind the desk. He commanded an infantry brigade in the high-altitude Gurez Sector on the LoC in northern Kashmir, which is known as Operation Parakram. He also headed an artillery regiment in counter-insurgency operations in the Kashmir Valley in 1993-94.

Brig Kanwal opted for VRS in December 2003 and then joined the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi where he served as Director, Security Studies and Senior Fellow.

Minutes after Rahul Kanwal put out the tweet, journalists and others - irrespective of political differences - came together to offer their condolences.